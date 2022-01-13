Scientists call for effective use of antiviral drugs against COVID-19 in Puerto Rico

Many of the infections are emerging not in the workplace but at times when people go out to lunch, said Dr. Zorrilla.

Dr. Carmen Zorrilla, professor at the School of Medicine of the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico.

The Scientific Coalition of Puerto Rico advocated today for a more effective use of antiviral drugs to avoid the congestion of emergency rooms and the overcrowding of hospitals that today reached a new record with 905 hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Carmen Zorrilla, a prominent infectologist and spokesperson for the Coalition, said that patients and doctors should be aware of the use of two antiviral drugs that are on the market and are already circulating in pharmacies in the country to prevent people who begin to feel symptoms and have already tested positive for COVID-19 from having to be isolated or treated in emergency rooms.

The expert referred to the overcrowding of hospital facilities by people who can be diagnosed and prescriptions from medical offices and recalled that treatment should be prioritized for people with pre-existing conditions that can get complicated, especially in the first five days after symptoms appear.

The government revealed today that 910 adult and 95 pediatric cases are hospitalized this Thursday at a time when the positivity of positive cases dropped to 36.15 percent, but an additional 25 deaths from the virus were reported.

Zorrilla also said that the new order Executive of Governor Pedro Pierluisi which will be issued today should include a closer surveillance in closed places where crowds are caused and he stated that most of the infections occur in facilities where the air conditioning does not recirculate well and people remove their masks.

“Many of the infections are emerging not in the workplace but at times when people go out to lunch. Sometimes they go with their co-workers to lunch and when they take off their mask, the contagion comes,” said the experienced doctor.