Sergio Mayer Mori affirms that he participated in Rebelde just for “work”

Sergio Mayer Mori participated in Rebelde just for “work”

Recently, the actor and singer Sergio Mayer Mori affirms that he participated in the series of Rebel just for “work”, after having declared that he actually did not like the 2004 version at all.

Everything seems to indicate that controversy by Sergio Mayer Mori continues after the premiere of the series “Rebelde”.

And is that after confessing that “he hated RBD”, the young actor said that although he is grateful for the opportunity to star in the sequel to Netflix About the youth series, he only accepted the role for money and to bring bread to his daughter Mila.

I didn’t feel any sensation with the uniform on. At first I was nervous, but with the help of my colleagues I began to gain confidence […] The premiere did not cause me nervousness, rather a pity that the whole planet sees me act the way I act, “he said during a promotional interview for the series.

And as indicated in the magazine “Who”, Sergio, son of Mexican actress Barbara Mori, expressed not having created expectations.

When I stayed (in Rebelde), I felt very grateful that they gave me the opportunity, regardless of the name of the project, the important thing is that I have a job and that thanks to that, I was able to pay for my daughter’s school, I was able to give her her party and all that I was looking for ”, mentioned the artist.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Bárbara Mori’s son has spoken “disparagingly” of RBD.

And it is that previously the actor used his social networks to admit that RBD is not to his liking.

They ask for a lot of RBD and I’m going to tell you something … Yes, I’m doing the project, yes, I’m in RBD, yes, I have to sing them, because I have to sing them by contract, but I hate RBD, that’s the reality. I don’t like songs, I never saw the ‘thing’ in this, “he said.

As expected, before the controversy, his father Sergio Mayer came to his defense and revealed that his eldest son is learning.

We already touched on that subject, that is already in the past. He has already faced his responsibility, he is of legal age, he is learning, “he said. He also added that mistakes are normal in this industry. “If we who are already adults and have been in the artistic world for years, in politics, we make mistakes and we are going to continue making them. We are humans with flaws and virtues, ”Mayer said.

On the other hand, a couple of days ago the second season of the hit series was confirmed on Netflix, however, we have to wait and see if Sergio continues to appear in it, because he will surely get into some trouble due to the comments he has made in the last weeks.