Shiba Inu Soars With New Robinhood Rumors; Dogecoin Also Rising By Investing.com







By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – climbs above double digits this morning to lead gains among major cryptocurrencies amid rumors of its trading at Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ :).

Shiba Inu ranks 14th in the top cryptocurrency rankings, with a market capitalization of $ 17.5 billion.

Shiba Inu’s momentum has spread to other memecoins, such as, which is also rising above double digits, and is currently ranked 12th on the major cryptocurrencies.

The rest of the sector also registered promotions this morning.

Price charts suggest that the move followed a bounce from resistance levels turned support at 0.000027. However, tokens remain on a broader downtrend, as prices have fallen 62% since hitting all-time highs of $ 0.00008 in October 2021. Coindesk.

“It is said that the Shiba Inu Robinhood list will arrive as soon as February,” he notes. ZeroHedge on Twitter (NYSE :).

Last October, Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood, denied plans to include Shiba Inu in the app. “It’s about safety first, right? Therefore, we will generally not be the first to add any new assets. We want to make sure it goes through a strict set of criteria, “he said in an interview with CNBC.

For its part, Bitso, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Mexico by trading volume, has accepted Shiba Inu.