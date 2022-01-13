Six things that stop the electric car an immature technology

In full expansion of the electric car, a report from the Transport Commission of the College of Industrial Engineers of Valladolid has generated quite a controversy by pointing out that there will not be a massive use of electric vehicles for up to ten years, since their technology is not “mature” .

Electric car problems

This Commission is chaired by José Ramón Perán, member of Valladolid, director of Cartif and emeritus professor at the University of this city.

The report, to which Europa Press has had access, points out the difficulties that still exist for the implementation of the so-called new mobility.

Raw materials: Difficulty finding certain materials such as lithium and other substances necessary for the manufacture of batteries. Autonomy: The truth is that the duration of the batteries and therefore the kilometers that can be traveled is highly conditioned to the type of driving that is carried out. In fact, if it is very sporty it can in some cases reduce autonomy by up to 50%. Recycling: As of today, the issue of the complete reuse of batteries that no longer works is not solved. Its recycling is also very expensive. Fuel cell: This type of hydrogen-based technology is expensive and its development and commercialization are still a long way off. Infrastructures: The report indicates that at the moment there are neither electroline stations nor gas stations for hydrogen. They affirm that the cost of building a wide network is very high “unaffordable” they assure, and in addition there are problems related to the high power required by the poles, and in the case of hydrogen, the technical complexity. Charging points in car parks: The document indicates that 85% of vehicles spend the night on the street, a complexity if you want to take advantage of this moment to charge.

According to the authors of the report, these circumstances mean that for at least ten years there will not be a massive introduction of the electric car, to which it is added that the manufacturing and sale costs will then be at least 25% higher than that of current similar models.

Other transition alternatives

A transitional alternative could be synthetic fuels, especially those from biomass. They assure that its use in vehicles “will give the battle to the electric ones, because they will be combustion engines but not polluting.” The authors also make a bet on natural gas.

Finally, Perán assures that if the complete life cycle of the vehicle is taken into account, an electric vehicle pollutes the same or even more than a conventional one. Pollutant emissions from tires rubbing on asphalt or brake pads on discs must also be taken into account.

The electric car, he considers, is an option for urban journeys, where pollution in cities is already a health problem.

