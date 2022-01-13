Sony announces that it will not attend the Mobile World Congress 2022

The first major brand to cancel its participation in the 2022 Mobile World Congress is Sony: it will not attend the fair in person.

The first major phone company in to announce the cancellation of its participation in the MWC 2022 in Barcelona has been Sony. The Japanese firm has confirmed in a statement shared by Europe Press that will not have its own stand at the telephony fair, whose celebration is scheduled for the end of February and the beginning of March.

It will therefore be the third year in a row in which Sony decides not to attend the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​a fair that Sony has regularly used to present to the world its new proposals for the Sony Xperia family.

There will be news from Sony, but they will not be shown at the Barcelona fair

After a canceled 2020 edition, and another, in 2021, with a historical minimum participation, the GSMA faces the new installment of its main telephony fair with more optimism. A few days ago, the organization of the event ensured that the plans to hold the fair in person on the days between February 28 and March 3 were still going ahead despite the progress of the Omicron variant.

But that does not mean that all companies are going to do their part. In the previous two years we have already seen how the trickle of companies that decided to distance themselves from the fair It was becoming more and more reiterated, until little by little a few brands attended in person.

Sony, for its part, has decided be one of the first big companies in announcing their abandonment of the face-to-face modality of the fair. Despite this, the company plans maintain presentation strategy on-line that the brand has been using these years to introduce to the world models such as the Sony Xperia 1 III or Sony Xperia 5 III. Interestingly, the Japanese firm was present at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas held earlier this month of January.

Mobile World Congress: history of the most important mobile event of each year

It is very likely, therefore, that the firm will present new products within the Xperia series at the Mobile World Congress 2022, despite the fact that they are not going to be physically at the telephony fair in Barcelona.

Related topics: Events, Sony, Sony Xperia

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 free months of Amazon Audible get them here