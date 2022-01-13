Space X will launch its first satellite in 2022

January 12, 2022 | 6:07 pm

Elon Musk’s Space X Advance in the space race. This Thursday Space X is expected to launch a new rocket Starlink with the aim of putting into operation internet satellites of the same name.

This means that it will be one of the first to start orbital travel as it relates to 2022. The last time it launched a launch was in June 2021 when it sent a Transporter-2

According to the military branch responsible for operating the Cape Canaveral field, the weather conditions for the launch of the Transporter-3 would be 90% favorable for a new attempt this Thursday or Friday.

The company has indicated that the rocket will hug the Florida coast for several minutes after takeoff with the sun almost directly behind it to the east, minutes later the spacecraft will fly over central Cuba.

Musk is not alone: ​​Virgin Galactic also enters the race

Elon Musk is not alone in entering the space race. Virgin galactic, tycoon company Richard Branson it is also waiting to launch a ship.

According to information from CNN, it is expected that during the third quarter of this year, Virgin can finally make its launch, which had to be postponed under the argument of better technology.

As our team works through our pre-flight checklist, we’re taking a little extra time to thoroughly validate the system and to check our sensor readings. (1/4) – Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 11, 2022

For those interested in observing this new liftoff, coverage of the launch can be found on Space X’s YouTube channel.

The launch time is estimated at 10:25 am, according to the Kennedy Space Center website.

