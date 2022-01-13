Spanish Super Cup 2022: Real Madrid avoids the manhood of Barcelona to settle in the final of the Super Cup

Spanish Super Cup 2022 A goal from Valverde in overtime gave the victory to Ancelotti’s men

Real Madrid, finalist of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup.
