Spanish Super Cup 2022: Real Madrid avoids the manhood of Barcelona to settle in the final of the Super Cup

ANDl Real Madrid became the first finalist of the Spanish Super Cup, after he beat Barcelona in overtime. A goal from Valverde in extra time stopped the epic of Xavi Hernndez’s team, which could not consummate the coup of authority at zero hour.

For several periods Barcelona dominated a good part of the match and was close to savoring the victory. However, the meringues defense was able to put the brakes to avoid collapse.

It was not Ancelotti’s best game, his team skimped in the first minutes of the game and gave up possession. Madrid’s strength was in the counterattack, with the movements of Bnezema and Modric to activate their teammates.

A man in top form, Vinicius Jr.

A huge goal in the Spanish Supercopa! pic.twitter.com/kqiVi5HvEQ ? ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2022

Little by little, those of Chamartn managed to control the ball and were more threatening. At 25 minutes, an error by Sergio Busquets led to a recovery for Benzema. The French hit for Vinicius, who opened the scoring with a solid shot. The former Flamengo is still in a big plan, since this was his 15th goal of the campaign.

Luuk de Jong scores in El Clasico Thats three in his last three matches! pic.twitter.com/7Xxrpj1EWE ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2022

But the Bara responded in a great way and showed his best version again. Again the balance changed sides and those led by Xavi began to disturb Courtois. Dembl was a constant danger and he asserted it with a service that Militao did not deflect well and Luuk de Jong took advantage of to score his third target in a row.

The control of the culs was clear in the complement, the ball passed better and armed the possessions that Madrid never had. But with a spark the ‘meringues’ returned to get up on the scoreboard. After a shot Ter Stegen deflected, but the ball fell on Benzema who sent it to save.

Benzema gives Madrid the lead of El Clasico! pic.twitter.com/5EIh9xF9cY ? ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 12, 2022

With great efforts, Barcelona plows the miracle. And it was with a shot from Ansu Fati at 83 minutes when the cards were even. Still the Catalans pressed high and they activated the occasions to stay very close, too, to the comeback.

ANSU FATI PUTS BARCA LEVEL pic.twitter.com/DvdSo1l3zg ? ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2022

Madrid tried to respond, but at times it was far from finding opportunities to comfortably step on the area. The story seemed to be that in overtime, but in one against, Madrid managed to liquidate. Valverde arrived to push the ball to finish the game. With a celebration “a la Messi” la lagarada took place.

Barcelona’s response to force penalties was not enough. Madrid play against the winner of Atltico and Athletic Club. While Xavi is excited at times with game systems, but the culs already add two hard blows under his command. They have run out of Super Cup and without the Champions League round of 16