Spanish Super Cup 2022: Sergio Dest is deleted from Barcelona, ​​he does not even go to the bench in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup

ANDThe American side, Sergio Dest, was left out of the call for the semifinal match of the Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Real Madrid and he was not even on the bench as a possible shock, so it seems that every day that passes is erased from Xavi Hernndez’s tactical scheme.

The Barcelona went out to the duel against Real Madrid with: Ter Stegen in the goalkeeper, Dani Alves in the right side, Pique and Ronald Araujo in the center, Jordi Alba in the left wing, in the midfield Gavi, Frankie De Jong and Sergio Busquets while in the debut attack Ferran accompanied by Demble and Luke De Jong.

The American winger was in the first call of the team to face the game but at the last moment the position went to Dani alves, which shows that He is not in a good moment by not going out or on the bench in a very important duel for the club.

So far there has not been an announcement if the loss was due to an injury so everything indicates that it is due to his loss of play, it must be remembered that the full-back has several proposals to change of scene in the next transfer market.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Arajo, Piqu, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong; Ferran, Dembl and Luuk de Jong.

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Vinicius and Benzema.

