Spanish Super Cup 2022: Sergio Dest is deleted from Barcelona, ​​he does not even go to the bench in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 30 Views

Confirmed lineups Real Madrid vs Barcelona | Semifinals Super Cup 2022
Reuters

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Miami Marlins Stadium home of the Caribbean Series

It is the third time that a Caribbean Series has been held on Florida soil, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved