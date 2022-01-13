Spider-Man No Way Home: Why Kirsten Dunst Didn’t Reappear as Mary Jane | Marvel Movies | MCU | nnda nnlt | FAME

On December 15, 2021, one of the most anticipated films of the year was released, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, starring Tom holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Matalon and Marisa Tomey, as well as special performances by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the stars of previous films.

Undoubtedly, this installment made the dream of MCU fans come true, who wanted to see all Peter Parkers reunited in the same production. This is how Jon Watts directed the film, where the Spider-Mans faced villains of different dimensions, thanks to a spell he made by mistake Stephen Strange, better known as Doctor Strange.

Despite having the presence of Maguire and Garfield, viewers noted the lack of two important figures in the Parkers’ lives: the Mary Jane from Kirsten Dunst and Gwen Stacy from Emma Stone. While it is true that Gwen died in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro”, Kirsten’s character is still alive, so her absence caused great surprise.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” marks a before and after in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Photo: Sony Pictures)

WHY DIDN’T KIRSTEN DUNST APPEAR AS MARY JANE?

According to what the Peter Parker from Maguire, Mary Jane and he are still together, although they have had to travel a hard road to get where they are. That was all that was known about the character, so many ask: “Why has he not participated in the film?”, A doubt that was resolved by Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel studios.

“When people see the movie they will understand. It’s because of history. It was a great achievement for all of us, for Amy [Pascal, productora] and Jon [Watts, director] and our screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, that Peter Parker’s senior year of high school was not lost amid the madness sparked by his encounter with Doctor Strange. That could have easily happened. And that’s why there aren’t 20 other people in the movie. ” Kevin expressed to The New York Times.

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst’s kiss that made movie history (Photo: Sony Pictures)

OTHER CHARACTERS WERE OUT

But the Maguire mary jane It was not the only one who was left out, other great villains were also absent. The reason the production team decided not to include more characters was so as not to overload the film with guest appearances and thus let Peter’s Peter shine. Holland:

“I do not know if we are allowed, but there were important characters […] Almost too important because it was always a balancing act on how we tell, not just a story with all these amazing villains, but also how we did this. would remain the story of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker without being completely overshadowed”.

WHAT ARE TOBEY MAGUIRE, ANDREW GARFIELD AND TOM HOLLAND RELATED?

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, writers of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” revealed the true relationship they envisioned for the Spider-Man of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in the recent marvel movie.

They said they focused on giving them the link What can the brothers and sisters: “With all this idea of ​​three siblings, older brother, middle brother, younger brother, I really think it worked for us, it worked for them.”, stated to “The Warp”.

They added that, in addition, it helped a lot that they took up the arachnid superheroes from the point where they ended up in their respective films, with their duels, failures, blows and hopes.

“We really wanted to get them organically out of their movies and their lives and their travels, where they are, to be specific, because they can’t appear without any context.”they explained.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland hugging in “No Way Home.” (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WHAT WAS THE ORIGIN OF ANDREW GARFIELD’S “LOS AMO, GUOS” IN “SIPDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”?

Thus, Garfield He said that the phrase “I love you guys“, Which told Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, in the middle of the climax of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, Was not in the script and that arose on his initiative.

“There’s a line that I improvised in the movie, looking at (Maguire and Holland) and telling them that I love them. It was just me loving them ”, stated the American actor in an interview with Variety.

The star had constantly denied in all the questions that the press asked him during 2021 about his appearance in the third film of the trilogy “Homecoming”. Now, he has opened up to tell more details about his participation, which has been to his liking and which could open other possibilities in the MCU.

“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” WILL IT BE AVAILABLE ON DISNEY +?

Probably yes, but Marvel fans and users of the service will have to wait a long time to see this movie on said platform. Even, the safest thing is that it reaches other streaming services before Disney plus.

This is because the cinematographic rights of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”And previous Spider-Man movies, both those of Tom hollad as the Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield, they belong to Sony and not to Marvel or Disney.

In April 2021, Sony reached an agreement with Disney to carry your catalog, including movies from Spider-man, to Disney plusHowever, this does not go into effect until the films are released in 2022 and those films will only reach that platform after their release in Netflix.

In addition, it should be noted that the Spider Hero ribbons will be released first in Starz In the United States, therefore, it is not yet known what will happen in other markets such as the United Kingdom and Latin America.

WHY SHOULD AUNT MAY DIE?

Unlike the other Spidermans, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the Peter Parker embodied by Tom holland He had not faced the death of a loved one.

According to the fiction writers, the time had come for this Peter Parker to pay a high price for his good deeds.. But why was he chosen May parker and not another character? Aunt May was a valuable person in the protagonist’s life, for this reason, her death would generate a great impact that would lead him to rethink his values:

“I think it was pretty clear to many of us that losing Aunt May was what would really drive home the point we were trying to make: making this the film where Peter Parker experiences the loss that others experienced in their lives. first films ”.