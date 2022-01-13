State of California Calls on COVID-19 Positive and Asymptomatic Medical Workers to Keep Working | Health | Magazine

The return to face-to-face work is immediate, without isolation or follow-up tests.

Officials from the U.S. state of California are trying to manage the shortage of personnel in medical services through a new policy that allows lAsymptomatic workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 return to work immediately, without isolation or further testing.

As reported by the newspaper Los Angeles Times, the return is “unorthodox, but necessary” for some experts, although health workers insist it could be dangerous.

Hayley Smith’s report for January 12 explains that a nurse told her that there are infected workers attending intensive care and chemotherapy units.

Healthcare workers protest better safety policies and more COVID-19 testing outside UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, December 2020. Photo: Shutterstock

The ordinance, which is valid from now until February 1, is meant to keep as many workers on the job as possible, at a time when hospitals are expecting even more patients.

“I started working in health to help people, but now I am the vector. Someone is going to come to me in their hour of need, and I could potentially be passing COVID to them, ”said Erin McIntosh, an emergency nurse at Riverside Community Hospital.

Some experts say California’s stance is an unorthodox yet necessary solution to a difficult problem. Yet many healthcare workers and community members say the policy is not only ill-advised, it’s potentially dangerous. pic.twitter.com/Mre6m6WN7P – Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the California Department of Public Health said that hospitals are reaching full capacity and that the decision was motivated by the lack of personnel that makes it difficult to provide essential care.

According to current guidelines, hospitals should exhaust all other options before resorting to the new ordinance, and workers who have tested positive for coronavirus should “preferably be assigned to work with COVID-19 patients.” (I)