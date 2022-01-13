States will be forced to hoard bitcoin: Fidelity

According to the analysis of the investment company Fidelity, the states will be forced to have bitcoin (BTC) in their treasuries.

“Countries that secure some bitcoin today will be in a better competitive position among their peers,” says the company specializing in digital assets. For this reason, according to its analysts, “even countries that do not believe in the investment or adoption thesis of bitcoin will be forced to acquire it as a form of insurance.”

The analytics firm predicts that, in 2022, several national states (even some Central Bank) will acquire bitcoin, just as El Salvador has done throughout 2021.

Related to the previous point, the Fidelity company is convinced that the total ban of bitcoin, although it is already a reality in several countries, will not be the trend. As has been said, countries that say ‘no’ to bitcoin could find themselves at a considerable economic disadvantage in the future and, according to Fidelity, they will not be able to ignore this reality.

It is worth mentioning that This government adoption of bitcoin will not come without greater regulatory clarity. Although state meddling is not typically to the liking of many bitcoiners, it will be necessary for public treasuries to be able to host BTC.

Fidelity dedicates a few lines of text to a particular law: the Infrastructure Law. This US regulation, written for tax collection purposes, caused enormous controversy in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, because it taxed miners, hardware wallet sellers, developers and those who run a node, among others, as if they were brokers.

The Infrastructure Law is not to come into force until 2024 and multiple amendments are already being proposed, so time will tell what will happen to the legislation itself. But we think it’s a notable milestone that digital asset regulation becomes law, as these assets come of age and become established. Fidelity, investment company in digital assets.

It will be a year of optimism for Bitcoin mining

Another aspect of Bitcoin that Fidelity has ruled on is mining. For the company, 2022 is a year of optimism after the recovery of the hash rate, which had fallen in mid-2021 due to the ban in China.

The hashrate reaches higher values ​​than it had before the mining ban in China. Source: Coin Metrics – Fidelity.

In any case, Fidelity assures that it is a risk that a state will re-enact a similar ban. Such a situation could cause an industry-wide shakeup.

Just because it is a risk does not mean that it is probable. As has already been said, this investment company opts for favorable predictions towards the acceptance of bitcoin by the states. If this is true, a significant attack on the network by a government does not seem plausible.

In addition, Fidelity refers to a fact that CriptoNoticias has widely reported throughout 2021: the greater geographic decentralization of mining. “Bitcoin’s hashing power has now been distributed around the world, making it even more secure and resilient against such nation-state attacks,” the company states.

Stablecoin growth and definitions on NFT

Finally, Fidelity provides its perspective on what is to come in 2022 in relation to stablecoins (or stablecoins) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

About the first ones, the company forecasts the growth of algorithmic stablecoins. These, according to their promoters, are the only truly decentralized stablecoins that cannot be censored by national governments.

As explained by the Criptopedia, the educational section of CriptoNoticias, these currencies retain their parity with the dollar (or any other fiat currency) by automatically increasing or burning their currency.

Among them, Terra USD (UST) currently stands out, which ranks 20th in crypto assets by market capitalization. It surpasses DAI, the stablecoin collateralized by other tokens, which is ranked 23rd.

What will drive the growth of the adoption of these cryptocurrencies will be, according to Fidelity, increasingly stringent regulations towards stablecoins collateralized by fiat moneyFor example, Tether USD (USDT) or USD Coin (USDC):

As stablecoin regulation and reserve scrutiny increases, we also believe that the dawn of decentralized algorithmic stablecoins has officially begun. Regulators have started asking more and more questions about the reserves of many of the large stablecoin issuers and whether the rapid expansion of these assets could pose a threat to the legacy financial system. Fidelity, investment company in digital assets.

Regarding NFTs, Fidelity is convinced that 2021 left more questions than answers. As detected by CriptoNoticias, several questions that haunt the ecosystem about these tokens are: are they overvalued? Can they really represent property rights over digital creations? Are they really decentralized if the linked file is on a person’s or company’s centralized server?

Fidelity suspects that 2022 will be a year of definitions, which would bring more clarity on the development and future of the non-fungible token industry.