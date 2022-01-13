Amid some unmissable confessions, Stephen Curry revealed the player who best defended him in the NBA. It wasn’t LeBron James, or Facu Campazzo!

TO Stephen Curry It was not enough for him to revolutionize the world of NBA by changing the way he played. The star of Golden state warriors The internet exploded while answering questions to fans of the best basketball in the world. ‘The chef’ He took her out of the stadium.

With a video that in two days reached more than a million views, the GQ Sports (Sports) portal recorded Curry’s responses to fans and among the unmissable relationships there were protagonists of the stature of LeBron James and Klay Thompson.

Curry answered who is the better shooter between him and Thompson without any problem to start heating up the atmosphere. Later, Stephen revealed the most special gift LeBron gave him and that he still keeps in his parents’ house. Anything else? Of course!

The Golden State Warriors star was asked who had played the best defense against him and, although Latin American fans were deluded with Facundo Campazzo As a possible answer, Stephen Curry surprised by choosing a non-NBA star player. And that which Facu put to ‘Chef’ against the ropes.

Stephen Curry reveals the player who best defended him in the NBA

“Honestly my brother (Seth Curry) because he knows my game so well And there’s always that kind of vibe of him disarming me when I’m out there because I feel like I’m so proud to see my brother out there on the court that I lose myself in that moment. But outside of my brother I probably say that Tony Allen or Avery Bradley“Stephen Curry concluded.