Summary of Inter Milan vs Juventus 2-1 | Italian Super Cup Final

The Inter de Milan he stayed with the 2022 edition of the Italian Super Cup to the beat Juventus 2-1 in a duel that lasted until the overtime and it was the Chilean, Alexis Sanchez, who gave the sixth such title to the Nerazzurri after 12 years of not doing so, this with a touchdown on the last play before penalties.

The match glimpsed a lot of quality, but it was very close. Starting the meeting, Lautaro Martínez had the first And when he hit the ball badly, he sent it to one side, and at 11 ‘a penalty was requested on Nicolo Barella by Giorgio Chielini, but nothing was scored.

The scoring opened at 25 ‘when American Weston McKennie scored Heading a good cross from Álvaro Morata, who previously received from Dejan Kulusevski. The goal was a bucket of cold water for Milan.

Those of Inter little by little calmed down and at 32 ‘, Edin Dzeko fell in the area Juve for a foul by Mattia De Sciglio. There was no doubt, a very childish criminal that at 34 ‘Lautaro Martínez scored to put the 1-1 with a shoe that almost broke the net in the center.

Already in the second half, Vecchia Signora tried with a left-footed shot from Federico Bernardeschi at 47 ‘that went to nothing from the goal of Samir Handanovič. Bernardeschi himself had another at 49 ‘in an individual play, although now the ball ended above Inter Milan’s goal.

The score was tied and the overtime had to be played. In that instance, Alexis Sanchez He tried at 94 ‘with a header that almost took paint off Perín’s post, it seemed like a goal, since the goalkeeper did not reach the ball. Dybala tried 98 ‘ with a ball that he sent from a side where he had space.

In the only minute added in extra time, 121 ‘, Alexis appeared in the area to finish almost in the face of Perin. All this product of a Alex Sandro’s severe overconfidence, who wanted to lower the ball to Chiellini’s chest so that it burst, but they were anticipated and the ball was left to the Chilean to shoot and give Inter the Super Cup, which is also the leader of Serie A.

