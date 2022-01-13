Terence Crawford sues Top Rank, alleges racial bias of Bob Arum

Welterweight champion Terence Crawford filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his former promoter Top Rank in Nevada, alleging racial bias on the part of company president Bob Arum.

The suit alleges that Arum, 90, “continues to make racist and bigoted statements and deliberately damages the reputation of black boxers.”

Crawford, black, signed with Top Rank in 2011 and rose to fame in the boxing world during that time, winning titles in three weight classes on his way to world recognition. He is currently ESPN’s No. 1 welterweight and No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter.

The suit also claims that “Arum’s sordid history with athletes of color, especially black boxers, and his bias in favor of white and Latino boxers is well documented and known throughout the boxing world” and that “Arum he does not hide his deep bias against black fighters. “

Crawford, 34, is seeking damages to be determined in a lawsuit for more than $ 5.4 million, money the fighter claims he lost because Top Rank was unable to deliver a second fight in year 2 of the extension he signed in 2018, along with his inability to offer him a fight with Errol Spence Jr.

The lawsuit claims that when Crawford signed on to fight Egidijus Kavaliauskas in 2019, the fight agreement included a payment of $ 900,000 if Top Rank, in good faith, did not offer Crawford a fight with Spence by the end of 2020.

“It is unfortunate that Top Rank did not treat Terence properly and, in fact, regularly spoke out against him,” Crawford’s attorney, Brian Freedman, told ESPN.

Freedman also represented Mikey Garcia in his 2014 lawsuit against Top Rank, leading the parties to terminate the promotional deal after Garcia went without a fight for nearly three years.

“Unlike other boxers tied to Top Rank contracts, Terence can enforce his claims in court without Top Rank forcing him to sit down,” Freedman said. “Make no mistake, that’s a game changer.”

Top Rank declined to comment when contacted by ESPN.

Crawford claims breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation and negligent misrepresentation. He also alleges that Arum made disparaging comments about him in an effort to damage his reputation and impact future prospects with a new promoter. The lawsuit points to Arum’s 2020 comments that he “could build a house in Beverly Hills with the money I’ve lost to him in the last three fights.”

Crawford earned $ 6 million for his November pay-per-view fight against Shawn Porter, the last fight of his contract with Top Rank. The Omaha, Nebraska native earned $ 3.5 million from the Kell Brook fight, $ 4.8 million from his fight with Amir Khan and another $ 4 million from the Kavaliauskas fight.

The lawsuit also points to comments Arum made in 2019 about the difficulty of having a Crawford-Spence fight with PBC founder Al Haymon, who advises Spence: “He’s going to say, ‘Spence, listen to me. The whites, because if you listen to the whites, they’ll lead you down the road. Listen to me, brother. We are part of a brotherhood. And if I tell you not to fight Crawford, I’m telling you not to fight Crawford. ‘ what will he say”.