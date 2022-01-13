Is the messaging app best known and used in the world, but between the constant updates and the many tricks to use it in the best way that are read on the web, we may still have something to learn about WhatsApp. Discover now the 5 things you should never do on WhatsApp

5 things you should not do on WhatsApp

This little guide summarizes 5 things you absolutely must not do to avoid getting into trouble when you wear a lot WhatsApp: It is no coincidence that the first item refers to automatic saving of videos and photos.

Videos and photos

Not recommended strongly authorize automatic saving of videos and photos on WhatsApp : means, in a nutshell, that any image or video posted by a contact is saved in your device’s memory. In a few days you would have your mobile memory full and if you have a pay-per-use rate plan, even money problems.

Follow these steps to prevent videos and photos from being automatically saved to your mobile gallery.

Open WhatsApp.

Touch the three dots on the top right / Settings / Chats.

Turn off the Media File Visibility option.

Beware of WhatsApp Web

Another essential tip to protect your privacy is to be attentive to the accesses made with WhatsApp web: now the application gives the possibility to connect up to 4 devices and chat even if the phone is disconnected or in any case far from the Pc. A nice convenience that, however, can be a problem if someone decides to enter our PC and connect to our WhatsApp account, having all our data available. The solution is disconnect every time of the devices in which WhatsApp web is used, so that the person who enters after us cannot reconnect (for this it is necessary to frame a QR code found on the mobile phone).

Beware of phishing

Never click on a suspicious link, even if it comes from the contact of a friend or family member. Requests for help or “strange” messages should be alerted immediately: before opening anything, you will have to contact the person in question first, perhaps with a phone call, to find out if she was the one who sent the message.

Automatic backups

Be careful with automatic backups: every time we buy a new smartphone we usually enable automatic backups in the cloud or on a PC every time we connect the phone. Very useful tool to avoid losing everything in memory, including the history of conversations in WhatsApp. But you must be careful what you send in your conversations: In the cloud, our data is safe, although we can always end up being victims of “hackers” who steal precisely those data (bank account number for example) that we have previously sent via WhatsApp.

check

Finally, turn on two-step verification, so that it always asks you for confirmation before authorize WhatsApp connection from a different device to the usual and keep your account safe from malicious and curious people.

To do this, follow these steps: