The Angels. Robert Durst, New York Real Estate Millionaire Convicted of Murder, Dies

(AP) LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Robert Durst, the New York real estate heir who for decades was suspected of murdering people close to him and was later found guilty of killing his best friend and sentenced to life imprisonment, he died at the age of 78.

Durst died Monday at a state prison hospital in Stockton, attorney Chip Lewis said. He indicated that the death was due to natural causes due to various ailments.

Durst was convicted in September of shooting Susan Berman point-blank at her Los Angeles home in 2000. He was sentenced Oct. 14 to life in prison. Durst was long suspected of killing his wife, Kathie, who disappeared in New York in 1982.

But only after Los Angeles prosecutors proved Berman’s motive for death was to silence her because she helped him cover up Kathie’s murder, was a jury in New York indicted him in November for premeditated murder in the death of his wife. .

Prosecutors also charged Durst with shooting Morris Black, a man who discovered his identity while in hiding in Texas after Berman’s murder. Durst was acquitted in that case in 2003, after testifying that he shot the man while fighting for a weapon.

His life was portrayed in the six-part HBO documentary “ The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst. ” The show released his name to a new generation and prompted renewed scrutiny and suspicion from authorities. Durst had bladder cancer and his health deteriorated during the Berman trial.

The son of real estate mogul Seymour Durst, Robert Durst was born on April 12, 1943, and grew up in Scarsdale, New York. He once related that at the age of 7 he witnessed the death of his mother in a fall at his home.

In 1965 he graduated with a BA in Economics from Lehigh University. He is survived by his second wife, Debrah Charatan, whom he married in 2000. He had no children.