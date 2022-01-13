The building ‘is not suitable for one to live there’: tenant

Thelma Estévez received the keys and permission to return to her apartment in the building that suffered a deadly fire in the Bronx last Sunday.

“There is a lot of smell of smoke, but although (one) did not suffer damage, the psychological (damage) we have, I, my family, is not suitable for one to live there,” said Estévez.

Thelma, like other residents, could benefit from a lawsuit filed against the company Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC that manages the building.

“The lawsuit is going for a ‘billion’ because supposedly the doors did not lock as they should. It is a law that they are breaking with the city of New York,” said activist Awilda Cordero.

Rosa was one of those who started the lawsuit because she even has family still in the hospital.

“Justice for what happened, because it was something very ugly and they are leaving us behind with everything… My husband is critically well in the hospital,” said Rosa Reyes.

And it is that despite the fact that the investigation continues, the authorities say that it is possible that the door of the home where the fire broke out did not close, and this worries the neighbors.

Remains of the fire.

And it is that some of them say that the doors of some homes are still not closed to this day.

Such is the case of Thelma, who shows us that the problem with her door has been going on for years.

“My door is so many years old, the floor is marked from so much that it locks, my door does not close,” Thelma assured.

The company that takes care of the building said in a statement that they are devastated by the tragedy and that they cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.