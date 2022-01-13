The Cangrejeros are still alive and the Indians go to the final of the winter ball

Caguas.– Jan Hernández and Jack López hit home runs and closer Fernando Cruz got the last six outs of the game so that the Cangrejeros de Santurce were still alive on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (Lbprc) after registering a much needed 4-2 victory against the Criollos de Caguas at the Yldefonso Solá Morales stadium.

The sixth game of the series, in favor of Caguas 3-2, will be played on Thursday at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

In Mayagüez, the Indians eliminated the Carolina Giants in five games after winning 6-2 at the Isidoro “Cholo” García stadium. It is the third straight final for the western tribe, which is seeking its first championship since the 2013-14 season.

Santurce reached the elimination match losing all three games via shutouts. With the game tied 2-2, Crab manager Tony Valentín bet on the small ball at the top of the seventh inning to take command of the scoreboard. With Roy Morales at first after a hit, Jack López made a sacrifice bunt to advance the runner to second.

Jan Hernández managed a pitch questioned by the main umpire. After a consultation between officials, the base was granted to the gardener from Santiago, a management criticized by the Creole leader Ramón Vázquez.

Gabriel Cancel reached first to fill the pads after an error by third baseman Jancarlos Cintron. Faced with the shipments of veteran pitcher Iván Maldonado, Rubén Sosa managed a grounder to second base that forced an out but brought Morales pinch-runner Joseph Monge to the plate to scratch the lead run.

Lopez added safety to the lead with a solo homer in the ninth inning.

Cruz entered the eighth inning and was untouchable, tying up the Creole bats with three strikeouts to ensure the emergency win.

The Cangrejeros had 44 innings with a run scored in the semifinal and, on the brink of elimination, decided to come out of the slump early. In the first inning, Sosa and Iván de Jesús opened the game with consecutive hits to put runners in the corners. In a row, Christian Vazquez hit a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Sosa.

It was Santurce’s first touchdown since they won Game 2 in the 17th inning at Hiram Bithorn Stadium last Sunday after hitting the bases loaded. Local fans sarcastically applauded the visitors’ reaction.

In the same opening inning, a wild pitch by starter Adalberto Flores allowed Elger Beltre to score, who had hit a double and reached third after a groundout by Jonathan Morales.

Flores was attacked with consecutive hits from Vimael Machín and Edwin Díaz. Roby Enriquez took home the second race of the “Yegüita” with a line to the center for the local advantage.

Santurce responded immediately in the second inning with a solo home run through Hernandez’s center field off right-hander Mitch Lively to equalize hostilities.

Flores had a seven-hit, two-RBI performance 5.2 innings with six strikeouts. For Caguas, Lively pitched six five-hit innings, two earned runs and six strikeouts. Xavier Cedeño took the victories after throwing a blank tackle as a relief.

In the first two innings, Vazquez of the Boston Red Sox delighted the crowd with his powerful arm by twice knocking Johneshwy Fargas out to second base in an attempted steal.

In Mayaguez , Daryl Thompson (2-0) scored the victory in six-inning work by allowing four singles, an earned run and six strikeouts. José Espada (0-2) did not have the same luck when in one and two-thirds inning he gave way to three earned runs.

Bryan Torres opened the game by connecting a single to center and the middle was ripped off on Anthony Garcia’s turn. This set the stage for Garcia to hit an unstoppable RBI to take an early lead.

The Indians rallied quickly on the low of the first episode. Brett Rodríguez emulated Torres by singling opening the inning and Emmanuel Rivera’s double to left field led runners to scoring position. Roleta of out TJ Rivera’s bat brought the first run and Jim Haley’s undisputed scored second for the tribe.

Two were added to the locals account at the bottom of the second. Chavez Young doubled to left field and grounded from Out to shortstop from Jeremy Rivera’s bat, Young got within 90 feet of the plate. After two out, Emmanuel Rivera received an intentional transfer to put runners in the corners and Blaine Crim took advantage of the situation to hit a single and drive the Mayaguez center fielder.

The Westerners continued to add runs to the scoreboard when, in the fourth act, the leadoff hitter, Brett Rodríguez got a free ticket and with one retired, Crim hit the center-back with an unstoppable hit that advanced the runner to the third sack. Uncatchable by TJ Rivera brought the fourth race for the ninth commanded by Luis Matos.

Mayagüez added two in the lucky entry to secure his pass to the Final Series. Three consecutive hits by TJ Rivera, Jim Haley and Danny Ortiz gave him the fifth run of the game and a selection play on a hit by Xavier Fernández allowed Haley to score the sixth round to the diamond.

In the entrance to collect the bats, Kennys Vargas said goodbye to the tournament with a home run to mark Carolina’s second career, but it was not enough to reverse the score.