The controversy over the registration of Jonathan dos Santos with America against Liga MX is over

Jonathan dos Santos was the second reinforcement of America for the tournament Closure 2022 and weeks before the start of the league, reported in Coapa and began work in order to get ready to debut as soon as possible, understanding that he needed differentiated work after a long period of inactivity.

However, there was one matter to resolve and that was his registration. In fact, until a few days ago, Jona did not appear as part of the team before the MX League, this because the board was working on the process to accredit him as a player trained in Mexico due to a step he had in the Basic Forces of Monterey along with his brother Giovani.

This Thursday afternoon, the registration of two saints officially, so it will be eligible for Santiago Solari as soon as he decides. In addition, he is considered a national player, so he will not occupy a place as an untrained element in Mexico. Even, he already has a defined number, he will use the 7 that he left free Leonardo Suarez.

HOW IS JONATHAN DOS SANTOS GOING?

Although it had been registered since his arrival at Mexico, Jonathan dos Santos I would not have been able to play for physical reasons. The midfielder had a few weeks without participating in an official match, this since his separation from LA Galaxy last November, so they need to get it physically fit.

With the passing of days, the youngest of the brothers two saints He has seen himself better and is doing more and more jobs alongside the group. It is expected that for the match against Atlas next week he can at least enter the call and thus achieve his first minutes as an American player.