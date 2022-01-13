The Cuban passport is worse than the Venezuelan and Nicaraguan, according to the annual ranking prepared by the English company Henley & Partners.

With the Cuban passport you can barely enter 64 countries without the need for a previous visa. It is in position 79 of the Henley Passport Index 2022. On the other hand, with Venezuela can enter 129 countries and with Nicaragua to 127. They are ranked 40th and 41st, respectively.

Cuba has the second worst passport in America, only surpassed by Haiti in position 95 with 48 countries that allow the entry of Haitians, according to the aforementioned source.

The latest #HenleyPassportIndex shows record-breaking levels of #travelfreedom but also the widest recorded global mobility gap since the index’s inception 17 years ago: https://t.co/Cebywl83Up pic.twitter.com/E35Lnfgwpz — Henley & Partners (@HenleyPartners) January 11, 2022

“People in poorer nations experience frailty and have fewer avenues for regular and orderly movement. Escape is often the only option for survival, especially in the presence of active conflict. Analysis suggests that geopolitical status is a major factor influencing passport power: Iranians and Cubans move less freely than Turks, despite having similar levels of overall fragilitysaid Erol Yayboke, director of the Project on Fragility and Mobility at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, United States.

Cubans are one of the few nationalities mentioned in the press release from Henley & Partners on the most and least powerful passports of 2022.

“The research reinforces the harsh realities of global mobility today: If you’re lucky enough to have a passport from a wealthy and stable country, regardless of the form of government, you can move relatively easily across international borders. If not, the hardships of poverty and conflict that force you to leave your home are just the beginning of a rough journey abroad… if you can even go in the first placeYayboke added.

The best passports in the world are those of Japan and Singapore with 192 countries to enter. They are followed by Germany and South Korea with 190 in position two; Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain with 189 in the third; Austria, Denmark, France, the Netherlands and Sweden with 188 countries in fourth; and Portugal and Ireland with 187 in the fifth.

United States and Canada are the two best countries in America with 186 and 185 countries, respectively in position six and seven. Chile (186 countries, position 16); Argentina (170, 19) and Brazil (169, 20) are the first to appear from Latin America in the 2022 ranking.

For its part, the worst are passports from afghanistan in 111th place with entry allowed to only 26 countries; Iraq, 28; Syria, 29; Pakistan, 31; and Yemen, 33.

“The Henley Passport Index is the original classification of all passports in the world according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.. Originally created by Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, the classification is based on Exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information, and is strengthened by extensive and ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department,” the press release noted.

To which countries can you travel with the Cuban passport?

According to him Henley Passport Index 2022, These are the 64 countries that allow the entry of Cubans:

Latin America: Bolivia and Guiana. Last November, Nicaragua also established a free visa for Cubans, although the aforementioned source does not include it.

Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominicana, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Europe: Belarus, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia and Serbia.

Asia and Midwest: Armenia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Timor Lester, and Uzbekistan.

Oceania: Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Palau Islands, Micronesia, Niue, Samoa, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Africa: Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Island, Comoros Islands, Egypt, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles Islands, Somalia, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.