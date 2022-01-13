The “disappearance” of José Juan Macías in Getafe

On November 30, José Juan Macías played his last game with Getafe and the Mexican’s future looks uncertain after almost being erased by the Getafe coach

On July 5, 2021, Getafe made official the arrival of forward José Juan Macías, one of the great promises of Mexican football. Six months later, his role in Quique Sánchez Flores’ team is null and his future is unknown.

José Juan Macías fails to establish himself in Spanish football Getty Images

Loaned by Chivas, and with a purchase option, Macías arrived at Getafe to make the leap to Europe, but, for now, in the Spanish League his step is being irrelevant.

The Mexican forward is the fifth striker in the squad for his current coach, Quique Sánchez Flores, who since he replaced Míchel on the bench three months ago has not used him in any league game and all his participatory baggage can be summed up in 25 minutes in Copa del Rey against Mollerussa.

In fact, Since that meeting on November 30, Macías has not been called up with the team again and his situation, if he continues in the squad, does not seem to change much because the club is looking for another striker to shore up the roster of attackers.

The Turkish Enes Unal and Sandro Ramírez seem fixed for Quique and when one of them has failed due to injury, the Madrid coach has used Jaime Mata and to a lesser extent Darío Poveda.

Until Míchel was dismissed, Macías lived a different situation. Connoisseur of Mexican football due to his time in Pumas until 2020, the former Getafe manager liked Macías. He needed a period of adaptation to a new football and from the beginning of the course he was giving him minutes.

Specific, twenty-four at the Mestalla, four against Sevilla, fifteen at the Camp Nou against Barcelona, ​​forty-five at Vallecas, and, finally, two consecutive starts on the sixth and seventh matchdays: at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum against Atlético de Madrid and in Benito Villamarín against Betis. He dismissed Míchel’s stage with just two minutes against Real Sociedad.

Since then, the Mexican has remained unpublished in the league and his future is uncertain. Getafe does not rule out breaking his assignment and leaving a free card for players like Borja Mayoral, for whom the club has been interested and which is to Quique’s taste.

What seems clear is that Macías is not going to have a leading role in Getafe and must look for minutes and continuity in another club, especially since at 22 years old and the qualities he has, what he needs is to play.