the first significant drop arrives for the mobile congress

The dance of companies that decide not to physically participate in the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, ​​the main mobile congress in the world, begins. Sony has announced that it is canceling its physical presence at MWC 2022, being one of the first large telephone companies to cancel their participation, as already happened in the 2020 and 2021 editions.

“Sony Corporation has taken the decision not to have your own stand at MWC 2022. As the world has largely shifted toward online and digital opportunities, Sony Corporation will communicate in ways that can bring our exciting product news to a wider audience, “Sony said.

Sony opts for online presentations

Sony will present its novelties (predictably new smartphones in the Xperia range) online. This is a decision that we have already seen in numerous events, as has recently happened with CES 2022, where many brands decided not to participate in person but it was still an edition with a large number of novelties.

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is not going through its best moment. The cancellation of the 2020 edition was joined by a decaffeinated version in 2021, emptier than ever. For the 2022 edition, lThe GSMA organization explains that it looks better than last year and for example, in the Spanish pavilion there are already 35 companies confirmed, much less than before the pandemic but more than 25 last year.

In an interview with Xataka last summer, Alberto Ayala, president of Sony Iberia, answered that the decision to participate in the MWC was not in his hands: “it is an element that is under continuous review. We have been forced as a measure of caution. At the same time, we need to communicate and the online format that we have used throughout 2020 has been very effective. We are very happy with the online events. ”

The GSMA assures that the event will be held in person and these weeks will meet to finalize the preparations for the mobile congress scheduled for February 28 to March 3.

In response to Sony’s statement, from GSMA express their surprise and they recall that “Sony has not participated as an exhibitor at the event since 2019”, qualifying the event as “disappointing”, although “they respect the strategic decision made by the company.”