The future of José Juan Macías if Getafe breaks the loan with Chivas

The future of Jose Juan Macías not sure in the Getafe from Spain, well the technician Quique Sánchez Flores It seems that he will not give him much opportunity and his destiny indicates that sooner or later he will return at Chivas from Guadalajara, Although it all depends on what the leadership of the Azulón set.

A few days ago, during the presentation of Roberto Alvarado with the Sacred Herd, the sports director, Ricardo Peláez assured that they had received no news about JJ Macias, so the one-year loan for the attacker’s services is still in force, so it seemed that there was no greater theme with the situation of the Mexican.

However, in the last hours various versions indicate that Getafe does not rule out the possibility of breaking the loan of the Aztec gunner to clear a vacancy as a foreigner and thus reinforce themselves for the second half of the season where they continue in the fight to save the category despite the fact that helmsman Quique Sánchez Flores has managed to get them out of the last places.

In this sense, the previous week the journalist David Medrano explained that the return from Macías to Chivas, but in May and not in these weeks, it is a fact that with little activity adding just over 200 minutes, no goals and without entering the field since last October, Madrid residents do not have in mind to make the purchase option effective for José Juan Macías.

What will happen to Macías if Getafe breaks the loan?

The idea of JJ Macías is not to return to Guadalajara, in case the Azulón team decide to release him before the transfer ends, as he considers that this would be a failure, so he would seek accommodation in some other club in Europe, although in a regulatory way Chivas might register it for this Closing 2022, since the transfer market is closed until February 1.