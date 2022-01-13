The growth of Castellanos – AS Argentina

Valentín Castellanos had to migrate from Argentina to carve out a future as a player. “No one is a prophet in his land,” says the proverb that the Argentine has undoubtedly made his own. No options in any top club, the player landed in Chile to play a season at the University of Chile. Later He ended up another course at Montevideo City before reaching Major League Soccer (MLS). Already in Manchester City he got a hole in the eleven until he ended up exploding like a real ‘killer’.

His great season as a scorer and MLS champion has sparked the interest of several South American clubs, including River Plate and Palmeiras. “You can’t say no to this River. I really like how he’s playing”, commented for TyCsports. The Argentine already tried himself a few years ago when he was 15 or 16 years old, although he could not convince the Millionaire’s scouts. Instead, the twists and turns that life takes as it now sounds strongly to reinforce the lead of the Greatest.

The reason for the interest of teams like River is due to the great performance it gave last season in New York. ‘Taty ‘Castellanos played 35 games where he scored 22 goals and distributed 8 assists, that is, he participated in 30 goals, needing 103 minutes for each occasion. It also generated 40 key passes during the year. His performance on the court allowed New York City to lift the champion trophy.

What’s more, The striker was the 2nd Argentine SUB 23 with the most goals with 22 in all of 2021, only behind Julián Álvarez with 26 goals and with 20 fewer games., according @sudanalytics_. Right now they are the two most promising players on the football scene. River’s man could leave to reach Europe and this would cause New York City’s to come to be his substitute. There are still weeks to go before a new course begins in Argentina and there is no doubt that it lands or not, Castellanos is ready to lead any attack front.