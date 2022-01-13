The irony of Toni Kroos after Real Madrid eliminate Barcelona from the Spanish Super Cup

2022-01-13

The format of the Spain Supercup has changed and many do not understand it since, for example, Real Madrid, who was not champion or league or cup, is participating.

And that is why many wonder about it. Toni Kroos, on his weekly podcast Einfach bad luppen, which he shares with his brother Felix, spoke about the Spain Supercup.

“It is clear that a Spanish Super Cup has to be held in Saudi Arabia. Where else is it supposed to be held? ”Said Felix, to which Toni replied.

“No doubt about it.” When asked by his brother about what Real Madrid did to be present at the Super Cup, the Real Madrid man said with a laugh: “Well, obviously, not much because we neither won the league nor were we cup champions. But here we are. Two years ago, the first time the Super Cup was played with four teams, we had not been league or cup champions either, and we ended up winning the Super Cup. What am I going to tell you? To be honest with you, I think the organizer has a certain interest in our participation ”.