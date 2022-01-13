The manager of a Swiss bank expects bitcoin to rise to 75,000 this year

The head of the financial institution warns, however, that the cryptocurrency will continue to be highly volatile.

The price of bitcoin could rise this year to new highs and hit $ 75,000 as a result of institutional investors’ interest in the electronic currency, Guido Buehler, CEO of Swiss bank Seba, said in conversation with CNBC.

“We think the price is going up. Our internal evaluation models indicate a price right now. between $ 50,000 and $ 75,000“said the manager.

“I’m pretty sure we’re going to see that level. The question is always the time“he added.

But despite the fact that, in his opinion, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world will surpass the highs of last year, when it reached $ 69,000, Buehler remarked that its value will continue to be highly volatile.

On the other hand, the head of the bank Seba related the turmoil in the crypto market with the stock market trends. And he pointed out that a nervous mood prevails in the stock market after the increase in interest from 10-year US Treasury bonds., which this Monday reached the 1.8% after closing 2021 at 1.5%.

Bitcoin experienced a drop of more than 4.5% on Monday to reach the $ 39,712, to later partially recover and now sells for around $ 43,800, according to data from the Coindesk portal.

On December 31, bitcoin was trading at around $ 48,000. Thus, the profitability of the currency so far this year has fallen by about 10%.

The last time the cryptocurrency was below $ 40,000 was in early August.

