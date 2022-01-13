2022-01-13
The winter market is not yet closed in the Barcelona and the sports management works together to incorporate new signings that can be specified in this month of January.
According to him Catalan newspaper Sport, one of the reinforcements that sounds the most in the corridors of the Camp Nou is the possible arrival of Alvaro Morata.
“Morata is the one chosen by Xavi to reinforce the Barça attack. Both have spoken during the last weeks of the possibility that he could join the club and it is seen with good eyes. That is why the operation was activated, although it is not easy at all since it depends on Juventus and Atlético de Madrid,” the aforementioned source publishes.
It should be remembered that Alvaro He is on loan at Juve from the colchoneros and has a mandatory purchase option at the end of the season. The Bianconeros have already decided that they will not pay it because they are not interested in having the player in the long term.
That is why at Barça they are waiting for the answer from the Juventus to face an operation that they believe will be viable and in which it would enter Memphis Depay, footballer who has lost his place in 11 with Xavi Hernandez.
The Barcelona entity would have proposed to the Italians the barter Morata for depay. Juve does not close the doors to those possibilities because it was one of those interested in the Dutchman in the last summer market and with the loss of Church, welcome their incorporation.
Said operation has hardly begun, but it is expected that in the next few days both clubs can meet to find the best solution for both parties.
”We are trying to strengthen the squad. There are some options. We have already incorporated Alves, who gives us character and helps the team, also with his talent. Dani brings a lot. With Ferran Torres we have worked hard to strengthen ourselves and the more goals we have, the more help. The goal has been resisted until now”, he replied laporta prior to the final of the Spanish Super Cup when asked about the supposed arrival of Morata to the Barcelona.