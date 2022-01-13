The pain of Lourdes Ornelas for the state of health of her son

After suffering a pneumonia and respiratory problems, the son of Camilo Sesto Y Lourdes Ornelas, He is still in the ICU. Camilo Blanes he had to enter the emergency room in a hospital in Madrid last November, the same day as his birthday.

It should be remembered that Camilín, as everyone calls him, he was admitted to the emergency room for pneumonia on the same day as his birthday. Since then, the Lourdes Ornelas’ pain for her son’s state of health is immense. In fact, as if what he is experiencing was not enough, he has suffered a robbery in his house while his son continues to be admitted to the ICU of the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Majadahonda.

To clear up doubts and speculations, as confirmed by a person close to the family, the event happened while the young man was riding a bicycle and suffered a fall. From there, he had to stay on the ground for quite some time while heavy rain fell. All of this led to a pneumonia and breathing problems which led to a sudden admission to a hospital.

Now, Lourdes Ornelas, while following worried about her son’s health, wanted to explain how he is and when he could return home. Also, from that day, November 24 until now, very few data have been given about his state of Health because his prognosis is guarded.

However, very kindly, he has not hesitated to stop to respond to the media to talk about how his son is progressing. In addition, he took the opportunity to confirm that neither she nor Camilín’s girlfriend are separating from him at any time.

In his confession, he recognized that the presence of his daughter-in-law, at this time, is very important: “She helps me and we take turns.” Among other details that he gave and answered, he also said: “My son is intubated and I can go in to see him twice a day. I trust that it evolves better in the coming days.”

Although the state of Health remains worrisome and secretive, Lourdes is hopeful because the young man is responding very well to treatment. “I have a lot of faith in the doctors, I know that Camilo is going to be cured” that is how he ended the round of questions.

Until now, Lourdes Ornelas is very attentive to the evolution of her son’s health. In the same way, he is aware of the house in Torredolones, since he mistrusts the close circle of Camilo Blanes. She is convinced that they want to take advantage and that they can get access to the house again, easily.

We wish Camilín a speedy recovery. What message would you send to his mother?