The pain of Lourdes Ornelas for the state of health of her son

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 23 Views

After suffering a pneumonia and respiratory problems, the son of Camilo Sesto Y Lourdes Ornelas, He is still in the ICU. Camilo Blanes he had to enter the emergency room in a hospital in Madrid last November, the same day as his birthday.

It should be remembered that Camilín, as everyone calls him, he was admitted to the emergency room for pneumonia on the same day as his birthday. Since then, the Lourdes Ornelas’ pain for her son’s state of health is immense. In fact, as if what he is experiencing was not enough, he has suffered a robbery in his house while his son continues to be admitted to the ICU of the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Majadahonda.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Michael Rivera, son of Jenni Rivera, attacks his family in the midst of the conflict that confronts them | Famous

He lamented that there is a long history of discord between them and lashed out …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved