The star they miss the most is out indefinitely

Due to injury, the star Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry miss the most is out indefinitely in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The moment of maximum joy for Golden state warriors in the last four years it barely lasted a couple of seconds because it was confirmed that one of its stars was injured again in the run-up to Klay Thompson’s return to the NBA. Not everything could be happiness.

In numbers and statistics the one who stands out above the others in Golden State is Stephen Curry, but without the work of the star the Warriors miss the most It would not have been possible to fight the top of the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns.

Everytime that Draymond green did not play in the 2021-22 NBA season, Golden State Warriors lost more than they gained with four defeats and three triumphs. After leaving the covid-19 protocols, the power forward is once again off the field indefinitely.

Barely a couple of seconds passed from the Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, January 9, and confirmed that Green suffered from an old injury. It didn’t seem serious, but according to Steve Kerr yes it is of care what Draymond has.

Hard blow for Warriors: Draymond Green is out indefinitely in the NBA

Steve Kerr, coach of Golden state warriors, stated that it is “doubtful” that Draymond Green rejoins the team for games on days in a row against Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls, of Thursday 13 and Friday 14 of January, respectively because it is “wild” to think that the NBA star will take a flight for two games. The power forward stayed in San Francisco recovering.