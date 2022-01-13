The two European defenders who are an option to reach Club América at the request of Santiago Solari

America continues to fight to strengthen and enrich its squad to better face the Closing 2022Despite the fact that in recent days the hiring attempts have been complex, the club does not lower its arms and continue to evaluate more players who could reach the Azulcremas ranks.

According to the reporter Victor Diaz from Record, the names of Javier Sanchez current element of Valladolid and Adrián de la Fuente belonging to Villarreal Football Club, they could begin to sound within the Americanist cadre.

An important fact is that the strategist Santiago Solari knows both players, since he directed them when he played in the Real Madrid, which could explain his interest in footballers.

Who are the elements that the Eagles are interested in?

Javier Sanchez

Spanish player who works as a defender and began his football training in the quarry of the Real Madrid, where he was part of the youth teams of the merengue team, until consolidating as captain of the Castile, even managed to debut in the Champions League and went Santiago Solari who debuted it in said contest.

Since 2019 he arrived at Valladolid and in June 2020 he signed as an official reinforcement of the club until 2024.

During the 2019-2020 cycle, Sánchez generated 8 games and an approximate of 500 minutes in the First Division, while in the 2020-2021 period he added 16 more games to his career.

Adrián de la Fuente

Spanish defense that was active in the Real Madrid for 13 years, since he was part of the basic forces of the institution since he was little.

In 2020 he said goodbye to Madrid to reach the Villarreal, a team where he was reunited with other teammates, who made his stay and adaptation to the new squad easier.

In the 2021-2022 season, de la Fuente registered a participation in the Copa del Rey and 80 minutes played.

Despite the fact that these players are in the eyes of the Americanist team, the second offer for Pablo Solari, hiring that has become complicated in recent days after Colo-Colo reject the first millionaire proposal of the Eagles and finally, it has been announced that America seeks to specify the arrival of the Spanish Jorge Meré.

Taking into account that the Eagles will have a few days of inactivity, the time to fix the situation of their reinforcements and signings is limited and they will have to accelerate the process during the next few days.