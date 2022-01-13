The US warns that it will “immediately” deport undocumented Nicaraguans – Prensa Libre





The United States Embassy in Nicaragua warned Nicaraguans on Wednesday not to enter their territory in an irregular manner, otherwise they will be deported “immediately”.

“If you arrive at the United States border irregularly, alone or accompanied, you will be deported immediately. Do not believe the lies of the coyotes (migrant smugglers), do not start a trip in vain, “reported the US headquarters in Managua, in a public message.

The number of Nicaraguan nationals who chose to migrate in 2021, mainly to Costa Rica and the United States, doubled the numbers of the previous three years, to exceed 100,000, according to data from the Nicaraguan organization Abroad (NEEM).

The US embassy added that “the Department of Homeland Security has resumed expedited deportation flights for those who do not have a legal basis to stay in the US.”

