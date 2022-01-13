“There are at least two players per club who are gay, but in football, if you count it, it is over”

Evra spoke of homosexuality in the world of football

The former player of the Manchester United and the France team, Patrice Evra, recently released some statements that shook the world of football. The 40-year-old Senegalese spoke about the homosexuality of footballers, a taboo subject for this sport and many others, and told how his teammates reacted when they referred to the subject within the club.

“When I was in England they brought someone in to talk to the team about homosexuality. Some of my colleagues responded ‘It goes against my religion, if there is a homosexual in this locker room, let him leave the club’ and other comments, “he said, in an interview with the French media Le Parisien, the ex-athlete who also went through the West Ham United.

Evra said there was homophobia in the locker room

Although he did not clarify which club it was, Evra He said that in those moments he asked his companions to be quiet. He then followed with another statement about the silence of some athletes: “I played with footballers who were gay. They opened up with me face to face because they were afraid to speak in another way. “

Along these lines, the former defender who was also in Juventus Y Olympique de Marseille raised: “There are at least two players per club who are gay. But in the world of football, if you count it, it’s over”.

The topic you referred to in the interview with Le Parisien It is a mystery for this sport that is so global, but lacks certain openings. In fact, the professional footballers who once spoke of their homosexuality are almost nil, with the exception of the Australian of the Adelaide United Joshua Cavallo, who a few months ago said openly: “I am proud to announce that I am gay.”

Joshua Cavallo opened up about his privacy on social networks

His sayings revolutionized the football environment, above all because of the courage that the left back had in telling such intimacy in a context that was not accompanied by him.

Back then, Cavallo expressed: “Ashamed to feel like I was never going to be able to do what I loved and say I’m gay. Hide who I really am, pursue a dream I always wanted as a child, play soccer and being treated the same never seemed to be able to be a reality ”.

Which Evra, who played in the United from 2006 to 2014, Counts Now may be another kick to raise awareness about discrimination and homophobia that exists in football, especially indoors, and for the authorities to act with equality policies in this regard.

