These 2 Xiaomi Redmi bestsellers are ready to update to MIUI 13 and Android 12

Redmi, Xiaomi’s star sub-brand, will soon have MIUI 13 and Android 12 for its reference mobiles, the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro.

Since the landing of the Xiaomi 12 we also know the MIUI latest version with Android 12 base, which in his case almost immediately began deployment to practically the entire Xiaomi catalog and its sub-brands well loaded with news and improvements, also presenting a road map so that users can know in advance approximately when they will update their devices.

In any case, we will always be attentive to the most important devices of the Chinese giantWell, obviously they are among the best sellers in the industry, so this time you will be interested to know that the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro, brand references spinoff from Xiaomi, are almost ready to receive your update package to Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin.

The colleagues from GizmoChina told us, also stating that, fortunately and without setting a precedent, not only is the update prepared for the Chinese models of the Redmi Note 10, but also also for international versions of the Redmi Note 10 (mojito) and the Redmi Note 10 Pro (sweet), which should be updated very soon at least two regional variants.

We already know that this is precisely Xiaomi’s big problem, which always launches infinite variants of all its devices in different markets, so it is good to know that the updates are prepared for global best-selling models like these Redmi Note 10.

Xiaomi makes official the schedule of updates to MIUI 13 for all its mobiles

Now we detail the models and builds that are ready and they have been spotted in the MIUI communities, so you can search for them if this is your case:

Redmi Note 10 Global: V13.0.1.0.SKGMIXM EEA: V13.0.1.0.SKGEUXM

Redmi Note 10 Pro Global: V13.0.1.0.SKFMIXM EEA: V13.0.1.0.SKFEUXM



Now there is only wait for the official release via OTA of the updates, and above all that Xiaomi continues with the rest of the compilations for the other regional variants of the Redmi Note 10, surely the stars of the Redmi catalog and one of the most sold terminals by the Haidian giant around the planet.

In any case, the Chinese sources say that distribution could still take a few weeks if Xiaomi decides to prepare all the variants first and not release the update to MIUI 13 in parts… We’ll be alert!

MIUI 13 is now official, all the news and Xiaomi phones compatible with the update

