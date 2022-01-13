These are the 5 PHOTOS of Ángela Aguilar that show her CHANGES in her look in the last year

During 2021, one of the singers who stood out the most is undoubtedly Angela Aguilar, who has not only achieved great popularity thanks to his successful songs, but also because of his way of showing off his beauty, either when presenting himself at important events or in casual photographs on his social networks, before this, we show you the five Photos showing their changes from look in the last year.

In the past year, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter not only consolidated her musical career, as she also showed that she is a figure of fashion, since she not only knows how to wear spectacular traditional Mexican dresses, but she also shines with her looks at casual moments such as when he is enjoying a walk or spending time on the ranch.

Throughout the past 12 months, Angela had a great variety of looks; At the beginning of the year, she was seen with a casual outfit and a hairstyle with her long hair in a ponytail; A few weeks later he shared how he looks with “chonguitos”.

In April, ‘La Princesa del Regional Mexicano’ adopted a more scruffy and casual style, showing off her fans with long, flowing hair while spending time at home.

For the month of May, the singer surprised by cutting her hair and adopting the style that most characterizes her, that is, she returned to the look of her short hair at the height of her shoulders, an image with which she is most recognized when stepping on a stage

Finally, to end 2021, Angela Aguilar He made one last change in his appearance, as he returned to long hair, which he accompanies with some of his favorite hats. Thus, the singer now has her millions of fans impatient to see what her next look change will be.