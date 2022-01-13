These are the most common cryptocurrency scams

The world of cryptocurrencies has continued to expand despite market volatility. More and more people decide to invest in digital assets, which in turn gives more possibilities for scams to arise that try to take advantage of the ignorance or quick profit search of more than one.

Between the lack of regulation, the rapid price increases that have been seen, the media pull or the hoaxes that run through the networks, falling into these traps is easy, warn from the cybersecurity company ESET. These are the most common scams that have been detected.

Pyramid scams

Ponzi schemes

The pyramid system is updated and adapted to the crypto world. The traditional hook is high yielding and the promise of get-rich-quick. Taken to cryptocurrencies, it attracts investors and the general public stating that it has cutting-edge technology, something disruptive.

But as in a normal Ponzi scam, the capital of the new investors serves to pay the interest of those who had entered before, so there is a need for new investors to enter forever. The promoter can cancel the project, disappear and leave behind the last ones who entered. "The pockets of the scammer are being filled", warn in ESET.





Inflate the value

‘Pump and dump’

With this system, the scammer encourages you to invest by buying a specific cryptocurrency, usually little known or with a residual capitalization, using false information that promises that it will skyrocket.

With the entry of more demand the value is inflated (pump, pump) and the scammer takes the opportunity to sell (dump, to throw) with a great profit, without really having happened anything to argue for the raise. “The scammer sells making a good profit and leaving the victim with worthless shares,” it is said, because when the scam is uncovered, everyone tries to get rid of their wallets.

To boost prices, false press releases have even been issued that have ended up in the media, giving more hype to fraud.

Identities

‘Phishing’

The phishing It involves impersonating the identities of official portals in emails, text messages or social networks. It is used to appear to be sent by a legitimate and trusted source.

For example, a fake card provider, a bank or a state administration requests a payment in cryptocurrencies to settle a problem or cover a penalty, usually saying that it must be done urgently so that action is taken without thinking.





The pull of familiar faces

Alleged opinions of celebrities

Similar to the above, impersonating celebrities or creating false accounts that resemble official ones is another common practice to attract the unwary, especially on social networks.

Examples include fake Elon Musk handing out cryptocurrencies on Twitter or YouTube broadcasts of alleged live presentations stating that a cryptocurrency is going to explode.

More methods

Applications and bags

Another practice is to create applications that supplant the official ones such as Coinbase or Binance. Scammers manage to upload them to official application stores and those who download it run the risk of theft of personal and banking data or that a malware on your mobile. It is something similar to what has been seen in Spain with alleged applications of the Tax Agency when the income campaign arrives. Therefore, you have to check well that the official apps are downloaded.

Mail or message campaigns are also used on social networks promising access to virtual money stored in cryptocurrency exchanges for which a small fee must first be paid. “The exchange does not exist and your money is lost forever”, it is exposed.

Is it possible to protect yourself?

In order not to fall for scams, ESET recommends that you never give personal data to whoever you contact without having requested it by mail, SMS or social networks. “Check the information with the entity through another contact method”, it is stated.

To

Distrust is another key. “If something is too good to be true, it is often dangerous or risky to invest in it.” The promise of big profits quickly forces you to be careful. That is why investment opportunities that require an advance payment must also be ruled out.

To

On the other hand, you also have to avoid unofficial applications, use antimalware software on devices, and activate two-factor authentication for any cryptocurrency account you have.