They denounce the theft of three vehicles in New York and we present you some recommendations to avoid this crime | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

keeps thecirculation along thebridge.pay attention because this sounds to youunbelievable, the theft of threecars with just an hour ofdifference, they investigatecases that occurred in full light ofía, we connect with ourpartner peter ortega whatfind live what adviceyou give our audience ofthat your vehicle does not arrive and thatthey took.Peter: I am in avehicle that today they do not give meenvy with the fio becauseI’m hot and I even fell, stopgive you advice in ourpeople of how to avoidthe type of incidents happen.the first occurred nearhere, the aggressor threatened thevictim saying he had aweapon and then deployed him andtook the vehicle, in thesecond incident the suspectthreatened the victim with ablade of those that are usedthey discovered stolen vehicle ina stop stop thanks tochip reader thatdetected that it was stolen, whenyou are going to go and leave yourvehicle do not leave anything insidevalue, backpacks, secondHelpful advice when going topark your vehiclepark in some areailluminated with enough traffic.when are you going to get out of the carRoll up all the windowsclose in and let’s justalso that when it closesthe door is tightly closedalso that the alarm isactivated and if your life runsdanger because they threaten you witha knife or a razor I do not knowresist. let’s talkquickie. Juan Carlos, come here,tell me how would you reactor how do u do when you leave thevehicle on the road tothat they do not steal it?>> that closes the windows fineand I block it, it is whatrecommended to do forclose it well completely.