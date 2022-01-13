They draw a gloomy 2022 for the Mexican economy for disassociating from the US

They pose a sober outlook for the Mexican economy by disassociating itself from the United States. Photo: Getty Images

(Bloomberg) — Mexico’s economy is likely to face a tough year in 2022, as the boost it receives from U.S. growth is being outweighed by the impact of tough policies and uncertainty over the government’s agenda.

Bank of America cut its growth forecast to 1.5% from 2.5%, analysts led by Canada and Mexico chief economist Carlos Capistrán wrote in a note on Tuesday. Later, he said in a video conference that Mexico’s production figures now are not likely to reach pre-pandemic levels until next year.

“Mexico is potentially in a low growth regime,” Capistrán wrote. Weak activity data shows that “the recovery from the initial phase of the pandemic is over and that activity in Mexico is rather falling again.”

Latin America’s second-largest economy shrank in the third quarter of 2021, and a poor start to the final quarter of the year suggests the contraction wasn’t entirely due to extraordinary factors like the height of the delta variant of covid-19. Capistran wrote. The bank also lowered its growth estimate for 2021 from 5.8% to 5.2%.

Disassociation from the United States

Throughout the pandemic, the country has been buoyed by strong demand from the United States, which helped businesses quickly reopen and expand in the country’s manufacturing heartland: its northern border.

However, Mexico now “appears to be decoupling from US growth,” Capistrán wrote, noting that the trend could be explained by the contrast between heavy spending and loose monetary policy in the US versus austerity in the US. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the eternal restrictive stance of the Bank of Mexico.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

External financing has also been drying up, as the president’s “state-centric agenda” has weakened investor appetite, Olga Yangol of Credit Agricole CIB wrote in a note on Tuesday. “López Obrador has shown a tendency to centralize decision-making, which has led to institutional wear and tear and an inefficient functioning of the Government.”

AMLO has further scared off investors with laws that tend towards statism, such as an electricity reform bill that aims to increase the market share of the state utility company. “The president is carrying out, as he has declared, the fourth transformation of Mexico, and every transformation process implies change and, therefore, uncertainty,” Capistrán wrote. “The high level of uncertainty is likely to be one of the reasons investment is very low.”

A missed opportunity?

One of Mexico’s best growth opportunities this year is so-called “nearshoring”: an initiative to persuade companies that are moving away from China, or that want simpler supply chains, to set up facilities in Mexico, both analysts said. .

However, neither of them was particularly optimistic. Yangol noted that “the government’s state-centric policy risks undermining the opportunity,” while Capistrán wrote that it is unlikely to change this year’s growth “significantly.”

Low growth and a decoupling from the US are likely to weigh on the peso, which could weaken from the current 20.4 to the dollar to 22 by the end of the year, Capistrán said in the video conference.

