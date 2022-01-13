They identify the 17 victims of the Bronx fire, none were more than 50 years old – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know Eight children are among the 17 confirmed dead in the Bronx fire tragedy that occurred on Sunday; many are still fighting for their lives in hospitals.

The forensic doctor confirmed that all the people who died were from smoke inhalation after the corridors of the 19-story building of East 181st Street they turned into clouds of ash.

The identified victims were between the ages of 2 and 50.

The 17 victims who lost their lives Sunday in New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades were identified, and firefighters released the last of the names early Wednesday.

The victims were between 2 and 50 years old. Some died in hospitals, others at the scene of the fire on Sunday. Two were only 5 years old and several appear to be from the same families.

All succumbed to smoke inhalation when thick clouds of ash engulfed the corridors of the 19-story building in The Bronx and blocked escapes.

Dozens are still said to be battling life-threatening injuries, meaning the devastating death toll may also increase in the days and weeks ahead.

These are the names of the 17 people who died, according to their ages:

Ousmane Konteh: a 2-year-old boy.

Fatoumata Dukureh: a 5-year-old girl.

Omar Jambay: a 6 year old boy.

Haouwa Mahamdou: a 5-year-old girl.

Mariam Dukureh: an 11-year-old girl.

Mustapha Dukyhreh: a 12-year-old boy.

Seydou Toure: a 12-year-old boy.

Muhammed Drammeh: a 12-year-old boy.

Nyumaaisha Drammeh: a 19-year-old girl.

Foutmala Drammeh: a 21-year-old girl.

Sera Janneh: a 27-year-old woman.

Isatou Jabbie: a 31-year-old woman.

Hagi Jawara: a 37-year-old man.

Haja Dukureh: a 37-year-old woman.

Fatoumata Tunkara: a 43-year-old woman.

Haji Dukary: a 49-year-old man.

Fatoumata Drammeh: a 50-year-old woman.

The fire was started by a malfunctioning portable electric heater in one of the third floor units in East 181st Street. Two security doors that should have closed automatically as part of the city’s fire code did not close, fueling the spread of smoke and fire.

It’s unclear if they didn’t work or were manually disabled. An investigation into the tragedy is underway, while the city now faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in the case.

The Red Cross is helping at least 53 families who were displaced by the fire, providing housing for 34 of those families. Here are some ways you can help victims.

On Tuesday, dozens gathered outside the building to honor those who passed away, as well as to pray for those still recovering and those affected by the fire. Local leaders handed out candles as the broken community tried to recover once more.