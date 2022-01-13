They make official the punishment of Santiago Solari for his expulsion in Puebla

The Indiecito already knows how long he will be without being able to occupy the azulcrema bench.

America already left behind the game against Puebla and focuses on a week that will be an incentive in Coapa because this weekend they will not play on the second day of the tournament Closure 2022 because his encounter against Mazatlan It was rescheduled several weeks ago and will be played until the middle of February.

Meanwhile in Coapa received a piece of news that has to do with Santiago Solari. It should be remembered that the Indiecito was expelled in the previous game for entering the field and angrily claiming the whistler Oscar Mejia after an entry Roger Martinez, a player who had previously received an elbow that was not sanctioned with a card and therefore the annoyance of the coach.

The official statement from the Disciplinary Commission confirmed the punishment for Solari. It has been known that the sanction will be for only one game and not six as it was managed days ago. With this, the technician will lose the next commitment, which will be against Atlas next January 22.

Having said that, Santiago will be able to take over the reins of the team in a match of the Liga MX until the fourth day, this when the Millonetas receive Athletic Saint Louis on the court of Aztec stadium next February 5, the date on which, by the way, they will have to have their full squad since the international pass book closes two days before.

Thus, the punishment was minimal for a Santiago Solari that showed a facet that we had not seen before in Mexican soccer and in which it exploded due to arbitration criteria. Until today, the strategist has not shared a personal position publicly on this issue.

A GAME FOR ROGER MARTINEZ

Another Americanist who received sanction was Roger Martinez. The Colombian striker was sent off against Puebla after receiving two warnings, for which he received a penalty game, which is why he will not be present when the azulcremas receive Atlas on date 3.