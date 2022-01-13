They reveal the cause of death of actress Betty White

Mexico City.
The death of Betty White, on December 31, was due to a stroke happened six days before.
According to the California death certificate, released yesterday by TMZ, The 99-year-old actress had a loss of blood flow to one part of her brain.
“It was mild. He died in peace in his sleep“Confirmed a source to the People portal.
“Betty He left in peace, sleeping and without pain. That is the most important thing to me and it brings me comfort as your dear friend. Everything else is private to her, ”added Jeff Witjas, who worked for years as her agent.
White would have turned 100 on January 17. Throughout a career that spanned eight decades, the comedian starred in series such as The Betty White Show Y The Golden Girls.
He won five Primetime Emmy Awards: the first in 1975 for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and the last in 2010 for hosting an episode of Saturday night Live.
He also received a 2012 Grammy for Best Spoken Album for reading the audiobook of his autobiography If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t).
Shortly before death of the actress, several friends and colleagues recorded interviews for the special Betty White: 100 Years Young-A Birthday Celebration, which would be screened in several American theaters on his birthday.
The program will now be presented as a special tribute and under the new name. Betty White: A Celebration.
Some of the movie and comedy stars featured in the special include Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Robert Redford, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Morgan Freeman, and Clint Eastwood.