They reveal the cause of death of actress Betty White

The death of Betty White, on December 31, was due to a stroke happened six days before.

According to the California death certificate, released yesterday by TMZ, The 99-year-old actress had a loss of blood flow to one part of her brain.

“It was mild. He died in peace in his sleep“Confirmed a source to the People portal.

“Betty He left in peace, sleeping and without pain. That is the most important thing to me and it brings me comfort as your dear friend. Everything else is private to her, ”added Jeff Witjas, who worked for years as her agent.

White would have turned 100 on January 17. Throughout a career that spanned eight decades, the comedian starred in series such as The Betty White Show Y The Golden Girls.