They wanted to see the face of Cruz Azul and it is left without its bomb reinforcement

Juan Reynoso will have to wait to have his new reinforcement.

January 11, 2022 · 21:22 hs

Blue Cross He is still looking to make one more reinforcement for the 2022 Clausura tournament, and although there was talk of the arrival of the striker from Boca Juniors, Cristian Pavon, this would not arrive after the Argentine club wanted to pass ready.

According to Record, Boca Juniors I would have asked Blue Cross more than 3 million dollars and keep 80% of the letter of Pavón, something that clearly was not convenient for the Machine, since the Argentine forward will be a free player in June of this year according to Transfermarkt.

Therefore, Blue Cross must find a new striker to close the box Juan Reynoso for this tournament, and could find it in Paraguay, because according to the same source, the Blue Cross I would go for the front of Cerro Porteño, Robert Morales.

The Blue Cross seeks to strengthen its squad after having lost important players such as Jonathan Rodríguez, Yoshimar Yotún, Orbelín Pineda and Roberto Alvarado, all of them offensive, so they are looking for a weight player who will place the Machine as one of the candidates for the title.