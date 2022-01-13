This accessory for your iPad is the best and most discounted you will see today

Its price drops by almost 20 euros and is a guaranteed purchase for every user of a tablet.

Most of our days end with us lying on the couch, with a movie or series on television, and falling asleep. Hasn’t it happened to you? The feeling of having to wake up and go to bed is not very pleasant. And this is where it comes in this gadget on sale, a kind of octopus that will accompany us to bed and help us enjoy our favorite series without discomfort and for only 30 euros.

It is an accessory that is compatible with any current tablet size, so we can use it with our iPad or iPad Pro to forget the couch nights and welcome a new multimedia era from our comfortable bed and with our thick pillows. Save almost 20 euros when buying this support, it is the best thing you can do today Limited Time.

Know more: iPad stand (any uneven surface)

Buy this support with a 39% discount for your iPad

As soon as we take the product out of the box, we will see four paws rolled up in black and with rounded rubber tips, for a better grip depending on the surface you use for it. The weight of the product is just over 1 kilo, so it will be very comfortable to transport it from one side of the house to the other. It is one of the best supports for iPad that we could find.

Its four legs they are flexible, and you can place them in the position that best suits you. Whether you are in bed, on the sofa or anywhere else, you will love this octopus-type stand. Say goodbye to neck pain for watching a movie with a crooked head. Forget the discomfort for having to return to your bed from the living room half asleep in the middle of the night.

Its operation is very simple: you open the legs and place it in a stable way on the surface you want, stretch the hook (maximum 10 mm thick) where your iPad will go and fix it so that it does not fall in the middle of the chapter and you miss the most important thing. The weight of the stand is sufficient to hold an iPad of any size and do not overturn at any time.

Others use this simple, but effective, support to work on a table. In this way, they can place a keyboard and mouse under the stand and work comfortably. Similarly, it can be your ally in the kitchen: you put your iPad on it, and you can chop, chop and blend right next to or under your iPad while you watch the recipe or your favorite series, without the danger of staining your device.

