This beautiful Samsung Galaxy is less than 250 euros, with 5G and a large battery

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G drops to 259 euros, a great price for this beautiful 5G mobile with a large battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G It is one of the cheapest 5G phones in the Samsung catalog. If you want to enjoy all the advantages of 5G connectivity without spending a lot, you can take advantage of the opportunity it offers The English Court right now, because the store collapses the price of the Galaxy A32 5G to €259 in his version of 4GB+128GB.

The recommended sale price of this terminal is 299 euros, so the offer is 40 euros. Not bad at all for the Galaxy A32 5G, as its value hasn’t dropped much since its launch. If you take advantage of the occasion, you will get a 5G smartphone with a nice design and a great battery. There is more, and we will tell you below.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G on sale

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is a beautiful phone in any of its colors. Specifically, the offer from El Corte Inglés is starring the black color model, that it turns out very elegant. The terminal maintains the aesthetic line to which Samsung is already accustomed, with straight shapes and a camera module integrated in the back.

As for the screen, our protagonist equips a 6.5-inch TFT panel with resolution HD+, of a correct quality. The processor in charge of giving power to the Galaxy A32 5G is the MediaTek Dimension 720, which will not offer problems with basic tasks and with simple games. The best thing about this processor is that it has an integrated 5G modem, which gives it valuable 5G connectivity.

As we have explained before, the model on offer is the one with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with microSD slot. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G arrives with OneUI 3.0 based on Android 11, with next update to Android 12. As for the photographic system, it mounts a quadruple rear camera led by a 48 MP main sensor which promises good photographic results.

The jewel in the crown of the terminal is its battery, with a 5,000mAh large capacity. In practice, autonomy reaches the day without many complications with demanding use. It’s compatible with 15W fast charge, so the charging time will be around two hours. Finally, the fingerprint reader is located on the side. If you want to protect it, you can get one TesRank’s sturdy case, for €9.99 in Amazon.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney+ for $8.99! to subscribe

3 free months of Amazon Audible get them here