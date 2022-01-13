This beautiful smartwatch looks like a high-end watch and costs only 76 euros

Dress your doll with the best technology and don’t sacrifice design.

The Amazfit GTR, one of the prettiest cheap smartwatches, it can be yours for only 76 euros thanks to this Amazon offer. If you are looking for a smartwatch but do not want to give up the design of traditional watches, you are facing a great opportunity.

Amazfit devices arrive with attractive design and great value for moneyThey have just what you need to have a good experience. A smart watch or bracelet it can be the best companion for your smartphone.

You will be able to check notifications without taking your mobile out of your pocket, keep track of your exercise sessions in a simple way and even know your sleep habits. What else can you ask for for less than 80 euros?

Buy the Amazfit watch at the best price

As we have pointed out, the Amazfit GTR is shaped like a traditional watch, you can enjoy an elegant and classic design. We talk about the model with 47 millimeter crown, We are not facing a smartwatch that goes unnoticed precisely.

The Amazfit smartwatch arrives with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, you will enjoy vibrant colors and deep blacks. In addition, their interchangeable straps They will allow you to customize it to the maximum.

Of course, it will also be a great ally during your exercise. It will measure your physical activity, record habits and evaluate the quality of your sleep, like many other higher priced devices. It incorporates different sensors among which we find one for heart rate and up to one for atmospheric pressure. On the other hand, submerge it all you want, it will survive.

This Amazfit GTR also comes with a 471 mAh battery that promises autonomy for the whole day. Is able to endure up to 56 days if you use it in basic mode, much more than what we are used to seeing in other smart watches. Few drawbacks can we put a smartwatch this balanced for only 76 euros.

