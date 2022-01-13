This “haunted” house by Freddy Krueger sold for $ 3 million

They sell the house of “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, stalked by Freddy Krueger 0:55

(CNN) – The Los Angeles home better known as Nancy Thompson’s abode in “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Freddy Krueger’s “haunted” home, sold for $ 2.98 million.

Don’t let the sunny facade fool you – horror fans know this house well. It’s a bright spot on shady, tree-lined Elm Street and, most of all, the hunting ground for a killer wearing a striped sweater.

Or it was, as the focal point of the hit “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” Freddy Krueger haunted this house in the original film, invading the dreams of a young Thompson, although off-camera he belonged to suburban Los Angeles residents and at least one filmmaker.

And now, it’s been given a new life again: the iconic iconic home selling for nearly $ 3 million, according to Realtor.com, where the home was listed. (And, according to the site, that’s about 98% more expensive than nearby houses, a stat that would scare even Freddy.)

The three-bedroom Dutch Colonial received a major renovation in the years since Wes Craven’s 1984 film was released, although its exterior remains the same. But the rest of the house was “reimagined by an English designer in the mid-2000s,” making it brighter, whiter, and more airy than the famous monster from the movie would have liked.

All the egregious flourishes of the ’80s have been replaced, and the door, which was once blood red, is now painted a stately black.

The home belonged to “Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria, who bought it in 2013, according to the Los Angeles Times. It originally hit the market in the fall at $ 3.25 million and, in a nod to the house’s cinematic history, bids were to be submitted before midnight on Halloween, the California newspaper reported.

And it all comes with a guest house, one that fans of comedian Bo Burnham might recognize as the setting for his acclaimed “Inside” special. Burnham camped out in the little abode during the pandemic to create claustrophobic work, though it looks much less threatening in the listing photos.