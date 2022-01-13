This is how Julio Preciado looks after removing the skin on his eyelids

The singer Julio Preciado He entered the operating room months ago to undergo gastric sleeve surgery with which he lost 35 kilos and before the New Year, he returned to the hospital this time it was not an emergency, but an aesthetic procedure.

Preciado entered the operating room to undergo cosmetic surgery to modify the eyelids and neck, however, he confessed in an interview that this procedure was not carried out for reasons of vanity, but to counteract the effects that the barbaric surgery caused him.

In this interview, the singer’s surgeon was also present, who assured that the musician is in optimal condition and has no health problems, in addition to announcing that the surgery he underwent was a facial rejuvenation and neck lift.

“Here is my plastic surgeon, who was in charge of doing this operation and I am really very happy and I think that how I feel inside I should express it on the outside,” said the singer to the Sale el Sol cameras.

For his part, his doctor commented: “What was done in the procedure was to make an incision in the back of the ear, a muscle that we all have in the platysma was raised and in this way we were able to give a better contour to the jaw by completely retracting the skin”.

“In addition, an eyelid surgery called blepharoplasty was performed where the excess skin that had an upper and lower eyelid was removed that also helped a lot to give it rejuvenation,” he added.

Finally, Julio assured that after his kidney transplant two years ago he feels very happy with the life he leads now.

“You reinvent yourself again what is the most important thing in those two years of transplantation and three years of not drinking alcohol, drugs, without anything I think I reinvented myself to meet a Julio Preciado that I did not know and that I am liking a lot ”, He concluded.