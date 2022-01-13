This is the SONG with which Alejandro Fernández remembered Vicente Fernández one month after his DEATH

It was already a month since the death of the idol Vicente Fernandez, although it is true that music will never recover from its loss, the Charro de Huentitán left an indelible legacy that will last forever, so much so that a month after his departure his son Alejandro Fernández used a song iconic to remember Chente.

The Fernández Dynasty in the world of music began with Vicente Fernandez who then passed the baton to his son Alejandro Fernandez who is now the representative of the prestigious musical family and who hopes one day to pass the baton to his son Alex Fernández, who is already beginning to pave his way.

El Potrillo used the forum on his social networks to post a song paying tribute to the memory of his father, Don Vicente Fernandez. With an emotional message, he recalled the good relationship he always had with his father and who promoted him into the world of music. Now Alejandro Fernandez He is world famous and was able to carve his own path.

For those memories that we have stored in our hearts and make us smile when they come back to us and fill us with nostalgia.

El Charro de Huentitán lost his life on December 12, 2021 after a tough battle of more than four months in a hospital in Guadalajara. The cause of death de Chente was a multi-organ failure that caused the 82-year-old singer to collapse and with him, one of the brightest voices in Spanish music.

El Potrillo shared several postcards from when he was a child and received a lot of love from Vicente Fernandez, where he remembers that a month after his death, it still hurts like it was yesterday. Nothing is yet known about the singer’s heritage and according to the official version, Chente was buried inside his Los 3 Potrillos ranch in Jalisco.

The song with which Alex remembered Vicente Fernández a month after his death was that of “Swallow Show offa “, a success that emerges from Chente’s album,” Joyas Rancheras “and which was part of the soundtrack of a film of the same name performed by Vicente.

This is a fragment of the song of Swallow Presumida De Vicente Fernández: