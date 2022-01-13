This is the tower that, somehow, will catch SpaceX rockets

Drone captured images showing the new launch and capture tower at SpaceX’s launch facility in South Texas. Gif : Elon Musk / SpaceX / Twitter / Gizmodo

A bold plan to catch a rocket from Starship After its return to Earth, it is taking shape at SpaceX’s launch facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, United States.

The new drone footage, shared in a tweet by Elon Musk, shows the impressive structure towering from the South Texas facility known as Starbase. The video comes nearly a year after the CEO of SpaceX announced that the next Super Heavy booster rocket will be caught by a launch tower, rather than make a vertical landing on retractable legs.

This aerial view of the tower makes me imagine what a 70-meter-high booster rocket looks like about to land. It’s guaranteed to be a visual spectacle, but it’s all part of Musk’s plan to implement a viable reusable heavy launch system.

In a presentation by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registered On September 10, 2021, SpaceX said that the 143-meter-high launch tower, with its 3-meter-high lightning rod, is intended to “lift the new rocket and propellant into the launch system, and catch the super booster. heavy when returning from its trip to orbit ”. The launch and capture tower “will be constructed of structural steel trusses to allow the mechanical arms to lift vehicles,” SpaceX added. The mechanical arms, of which there are two, will catch the descending rocket, although how they will do this is unclear.

Once completed, the Starship system will consist of a Starship upper stage and a Super Heavy thruster. When stacked together, the two reusable stages will create a gigantic rocket that is 120 meters tall, making it the tallest rocket ever built. Starship has more than 100 metric tons of capacity and is designed to carry crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Multiple tests of the upper stage have already been completed, including a test in May 2021 during which a prototype Starship made a successful landing. The lower stage has yet to be released, but as Musk noted in a tweet last year, SpaceX “will try to catch the Super Heavy Booster with the arm of the launch tower, using the fins on the rack to take the charge.” As an added benefit, this will allow for “immediate repositioning” of the thruster on the launch pad, so that Starship will be “ready to fly again in less than an hour.” He said Musk.

The newly built launch and capture tower is currently in preliminary testing, as reported Teslerati. Last week, SpaceX raised, opened and swung the tower’s gigantic arms and, in tests conducted earlier this week, engineers raised the tower assembly and closed the arms.

Musk waiting that he inaugural launch of a fully stacked Starship, consisting of Heavy Booster 4 and the Starship SN20 prototype, is made later this month or in February. The Starship system is not expected to be fully operational until 2023 at the earliest. There is some time pressure, as NASA contracted SpaceX to provide a lunar landing craft in the form of a Starship rocket for the upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon, and a human landing is expected sometime after. 2025.