This is what the apartment in New York looks like for which Alex Rodríguez paid $ 9.9 million

Almost a year has passed since the separation of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, so The ex-baseball player already seems to be back in the ring thinking about indulging himself even though he doesn’t have the actress and singer by his side.

We recently told that had put up a mansion in Miami, Florida for sale, which he had bought just days before their breakup. According to various media, Rodríguez wanted to make this place a vacation space for both of them.

Now the 46-year-old ex-baseball player bought a luxurious $ 9.9 million apartment in New York, right across from Central Park. In 2021 he had also rented a large mansion in the same city.

It is common for the most expensive and luxurious buildings in the Big Apple to be owned by superstars from all areas; however, the place where Rodríguez bought was quite secretive about this.

According to different media, the player had to beg to be allowed to buy the property, It was not enough for him to have the large sum of $ 9.9 million dollars but he also had to convince the condominium board to admit it, since these they did not want to damage the peace of the community with a celebrity.

But who wouldn’t do all that? Is that the new property of JLo’s ex-boyfriend has an area of ​​3,600 square feet distributed in three bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, office, laundry room and other amenities.

One of the biggest attractions of this apartment is the breathtaking view of Central Park.

The kitchen that the baseball player can enjoy it has a floor that looks like a chess board. This is combined with gray cabinets and a central island that is rather a large wooden table, this gives a quite original touch to the area. It is also equipped with high-end appliances and stainless steel.

The kitchen is one of the most beautiful spaces in the house / The Grosby Group

900 square feet of the 3,600 square feet of extension that the property has in total belong to the main room, which has two bathrooms, a dressing room and a door that goes directly to other rooms.

Master Bedroom is 900 sq. Ft. / ​​The Grosby Group

