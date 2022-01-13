this smart watch for sports is a real bargain

The Amazfit Neo is a simple smartwatch for sports. Attention, because in AliExpress Plaza you can buy it for only 14 euros.

It seems hard to believe, but it is true that the Amazfit Neo it costs only 14 euros in AliExpress Plaza. We are facing a simple smartwatch, with basic functions for playing sports and a retro style that will make the most nostalgic fall in love. In addition, the shipping is free from Spain, so you will have the smartwatch at home in a few days.

There are two things you should know before buying this Amazfit Neo. First of all, that the offer is available for new AliExpress users. If you have already made a purchase with your current account, you can register with a new user to enjoy this discount. Second, that the recommended retail price is € 39.90, so you save 25 euros in the purchase. In fact, you save more than you pay.

Buy the Amazfit Neo for only 14 euros

The Amazfit Neo has a retro design that inevitably reminds us of the aesthetics of the legendary Casio watches. Weighs so only 32 grams, so you can wear it throughout the day without being annoying. In addition, the comfortable strap that it equips also plays in its favor. On this watch, the information is seen on the 1.2 inch monochrome screen, which is not touch, but has an “Always-on screen” mode.

The smartwatch is controlled through the multifunction buttons on the sides, which give access to the multiple functions of the watch. You can monitor your workouts if you go out to running, walking, or biking. In addition, during the day it is counting the steps you take. Has water resistance up to 5 ATM, so don’t worry if you get it wet.

Despite costing only 14 euros, the Amazfit Neo also cares about your health, with a heart rate sensor that you can monitor 24 hours a day. In addition, together with data from analysis of sleep patterns and exercise, the smartwatch can inform you about your physical condition.

The Amazfit Neo is focused on a basic use, but it can also be connect with your mobile to receive notifications of the apps. Autonomy will not be a problem, as it equips a 160 mAh battery that promises a duration up to 28 days, that is to say, about four weeks without needing the charger. Without a doubt, if you want a simple and cheap smartwatch to record your physical activity, this Amazfit Neo is a good option.

